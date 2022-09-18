Forty-five people were shot, five fatally, between Friday and Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that a 25-year-old was shot while driving “in the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue” around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. He was able to drive himself to the hospital, where he died.

Another fatal shooting was discovered at 8 p.m. Saturday, when police found the body of a shooting victim “in the 1300 block of East 71st Street.”

At 10:15 p.m. Saturday two men were shot while standing on a porch in “the 200 block of East 113th Street.” One of the men, a 32-year-old, was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The other man, a 27-year-old, is in critical condition.

A male of unknown age was shot and killed Sunday morning at 12:45 a.m. while standing on the sidewalk “in the 1200 block of South Plymouth Court.” The victim was shot twice and died on the scene.

An 18 and 19-year-old were sitting in a vehicle in “the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue” when someone opened fire around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The 19-year-old survived but the 18-year-old succumbed to his wounds.

The Sun-Times indicates that 490 people were killed in Chicago between January 1, 2022, and September 17, 2022.

