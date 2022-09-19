The Republican Party saw its most significant edge ever over Democrats in a September NBC News poll on the economy, crime, and immigration.

The poll, conducted between September 9 to 13, found that Republicans held massive leads — the largest in the poll’s history — on key issues when the respondents were asked who would do a better job handling them, with less than two months left before the election.

On the economy, 47 percent said they would trust a Republican to handle the economy compared to 28 percent who said a Democrat. This gives Republicans a plus 19, when 12 percent said both, 12 percent said neither, and one percent said not sure.

For the economy in October 2021, the Republicans were up by 18 points — Republicans saw 45 percent, and Democrats saw 27 percent.

On crime, 45 percent said they would trust a Republican to handle crime, as there is a current problem throughout the country, compared to 22 percent who said a Democrat. This gives Republicans a plus 23, when 14 percent said both, 18 percent said neither, and one percent said not sure.

For crime in October 2021, the Republicans were up by 22 points — Republicans saw 43 percent, and the Democrats saw 21 percent.

On immigration, 46 percent said they would trust a Republican to handle immigration, compared to the 29 percent who said a Democrat. This gives Republicans a plus 17, when seven percent said both, 17 percent said neither, and one percent said not sure.

For immigration in October 2021, the Republicans were up by ten points — Republicans saw 36 percent, and the Democrats saw 26 percent.

The NBC News poll was taken by Hart Research Associates/Public Opinion Strategies, where 1000 registered voters were asked questions. The poll saw a margin of error of 3.10 percent.

With the poll released less than two months before the election, National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Berg said, “Republicans hold a massive advantage on the issues that will decide competitive elections this November. Democrats are only talking to their base.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.