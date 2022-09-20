Joe Biden Hosting White House Elton John Concert for Unity and Healing

President Joe Biden plans Friday to host Elton John at the White House, in his latest attempt to seek unity and healing through music.

The White House announced the concert with the British music legend would “celebrate the unifying and healing power of music” and commend Sir Elton’s work as well as honor teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, and “LGBTQ+ advocates.”

Both President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to deliver remarks for the event in collaboration with A+E Networks and the History Channel.

The event featuring Elton John is titled “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” borrowing a line from Seamus Heaney, one of Biden’s favorite Irish poets he frequently quotes in his speeches.

Despite his attempt to stoke fear and anger against “Extreme” MAGA Republicans, Biden continues offering token symbols of unity through music.

Last Tuesday, the president welcomed folk singer James Taylor to the White House ahead of his celebration of the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” which directed billions of funding for green energy projects.

Biden praised Taylor for singing at the celebration telling him he had “a voice that heals our soul and unites a nation.”

Elton John has made an effort to be apolitical in his music performances, famously performing for Rush Limbaugh’s fourth wedding and Donald Trump’s own wedding to Melania Trump in 2005.

The famous pop star however turned down an invitation to perform at Trump’s inauguration, politely thanking the president for the invitation but “as a British National I don’t feel that it’s appropriate for me to play at the inauguration of an American President.”

Trump, however, continues as a fan of Elton John’s music, featuring it prominently at his political rallies.