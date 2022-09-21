Survey: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup

Former President Donald Trump leads President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll released this month found.

The survey asked respondents, “If the 2024 election for president were held today and it was between Donald Trump, the Republican and Joe Biden, the Democrat, who would you vote for?”

Trump has a three point advantage, leading Biden 45 percent to 42 percent. In that scenario, 13 percent remain unsure.

The survey also found that a greater percentage of Americans believe Biden should not run in 2024 compared to Trump — 67 percent to Trump’s 57 percent.

Further, respondents are not thrilled with the way Biden has handled his presidency and say he is targeting “MAGA Republicans” to avoid talking about issues such as inflation, immigration, and crime. Most, 55 percent, disapprove of Biden compared to 41 percent who approve.

Biden Calls MAGA Republicans "Violent," "Extreme," "Dangerous" While Ignoring Leftist Violence pic.twitter.com/JIJsQY8ADt — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 2, 2022

His approval is also flailing on a variety of issues, including the economy, stimulating jobs, and immigration, per the survey.

Trump has remained vocal throughout Biden’s presidency, speaking at a rally in Ohio over the weekend, where he condemned Democrat Senate hopeful Tim Ryan (D-OH) for expressing the need to “kill and confront” the MAGA movement following Biden’s angry anti-MAGA speech

“People call me, ‘you know, Tim Ryan did a commercial, I think he really likes you.’ He doesn’t like me. He doesn’t like me and I don’t like him. He’s been terrible,” Trump said. “Tim Ryan is a militant left-winger who is lying to your face, is acting as though he’s my friend on policy, pretending to be a moderate so he can get elected and betray everything that you believe in.”

“He is not a moderate. He is radical left, 100 percent voted for these Biden disaster policies. Tim Ryan pretends to be for Trump. But when I was president, he only voted with us 16 percent of the time and these are great policies for Ohio,” Trump said continued, noting his link with Biden.

“And over the last two years he has voted with Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and the rest every single time. It doesn’t matter on what, it doesn’t matter how bad it is,” Trump added.