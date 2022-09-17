Former President Donald Trump slammed Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) for saying Ohio voters need to “kill and confront” the MAGA movement, calling Ryan a “militant left-winger” during a Save America rally in Ohio on Saturday.

Trump urged Ohio voters to support Republican J.D. Vance instead of Ryan, “the far left Democrat phony running for the United States Senate.”

Trump noted that Ryan is running on “I love Donald Trump policy,” but called the Ohio congressman out for voting in lockstep with President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Democrat Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Trump also called Ryan out for falsely campaigning as a Trump-aligned candidate, despite his pro-Democrat voting record in the House.

Trump comments on Tim Ryan’s call to “kill and confront” the MAGA movement. pic.twitter.com/Vo8wQSZuvC — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) September 18, 2022

“People call me, ‘you know, Tim Ryan did a commercial, I think he really likes you.’ He doesn’t like me. He doesn’t like me and I don’t like him. He’s been terrible,” Trump said. “Tim Ryan is a militant left-winger who is lying to your face, is acting as though he’s my friend on policy, pretending to be a moderate so he can get elected and betray everything that you believe in.”

Trump pointed out that Ryan voted more with Biden than he did with Trump when Trump was in office.

“He is not a moderate. He is radical left, 100 percent voted for these Biden disaster policies. Tim Ryan pretends to be for Trump. But when I was president, he only voted with us 16% of the time and these are great policies for Ohio,” Trump said. “And over the last two years he has voted with Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and the rest every single time. It doesn’t matter on what, it doesn’t matter how bad it is.”

Trump then criticized Ryan for saying, “We’ve got to kill and confront” the MAGA movement.

“He recently called on his supporters to kill, kill the MAGA movement. Then he said, ‘Oh, that’s not playing well in Ohio. Let’s end that.’ He wanted to kill, did you see that? We have to kill MAGA, kill MAGA,” Trump said.

“Now he says that it’s fine. If I say we’d like to raise our voice a little bit to the radical left, ‘He’s treasonous, It’s treason, it’s horrible. Oh, he’s such a bad person.’ No, he voted to, he wanted to, and he said it very strongly: Kill MAGA,” Trump added.

“I don’t think it works if I say it, but you know what? We better be careful and we better be strong and we better be smart because these people are coming after you and it’s not going to be good, and I don’t believe we’ve ever had a nation that’s had to endure this,” Trump said. “This is just the phase, the stage of evolution that they’re in. It’s getting worse and worse. This Green New Deal is a destructive force. And it’s total bullshit, I have to tell you.”

