A poll exclusively obtained by Breitbart News revealed that 77 percent of voters say they would not support a candidate who supports Democrats’ policies of preventing police from effectively dealing with violent crimes.

The national survey, done in partnership with the Convention of States Action and the Trafalgar Group, released that a vast majority of Americans are far less likely to support candidates who back far-left Democrat crime policies that limit law enforcement from detaining violent criminals.

According to the polling memo obtained by Breitbart News, 95.6 percent of voters said they are less likely to vote for a candidate who supports policies that prevent police from detaining criminals charged with violent crimes, such as kidnapping and armed robbery. That included 76.9 percent who said “not likely at all” and 18.7 percent who said “not very likely.”

Only 4.5 percent of voters said they are more likely to vote for a candidate supporting policies that prevent police from detaining criminals charged with violent crimes. This included 1.7 percent of the voters who said “somewhat more likely” and 2.8 percent who said “very likely.”

“Crime is the beneath-the-iceberg issue for voters in 2022, it’s absolutely clear in these numbers,” Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States, said. “The new wave of pro-criminal, anti-justice policies in Democrat-led blue cities are impacting everyone, which is why this poll shows such a strong response when asking people how they feel about this specific policy.”

When looking at the party line vote, the poll also found vast bipartisan opposition to far-left crime policies and support of candidates who back policies preventing police from effectively dealing with violent crimes:

For Democrats, 93.7 percent said they are less likely to vote for the candidate compared to just 6.3 percent of Democrat respondents who said they were more likely to support them.

For independents, 93.7 percent said they are less likely to vote for the candidate compared to just 3.3 percent of Democrat respondents who said they were more likely to support them.

For Republicans, 95.7 percent said they are less likely to vote for the candidate compared to just 4.3 percent of Democrat respondents who said they were more likely to support them.

“Americans of all political backgrounds have a strong belief in protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty,” Meckler added. “More than any other issue, this spells serious trouble for the Democrats in 2022. However, Republicans have not yet made the case that they are the folks who voters should hire to fix the problem. If they can make that case, there will be a huge impact in November.”

The poll was done in partnership with the Convention of States Action and the Trafalgar Group. It was conducted September 17-20, among 1,079 likely 2022 election voters nationwide. There was a 2.9 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.