California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the launch of a gun violence prevention office Wednesday amid continued shootings across the state, which is number one in gun control.

He made the announcement flanked by members of Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Moms Demand Action; Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords; and other gun control supporters.

ABC7 quoted Bonta describing California as “the nation’s gun safety leader,” only to admit the state is “in a full-on crisis, a full-on state of emergency.”

Bonta referenced mass shootings and mass murders that have occurred during the past year in California and described the need for “new efforts” and “new action.”

He claimed the gun violence prevention office will make California “safer” and “communities healthier.”

The Washington Post reports that the legislation to create the gun violence prevention office was sponsored by “Bonta’s wife, state assembly member Mia Bonta (D).”

California has universal background checks, gun registration requirements, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, restrictions on firearm sales advertising, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, background checks for ammunition purchases, and a requirement that all ammunition be purchased from state-approved, in-state ammunition vendors, among other controls.

On June 5 Breitbart News reported that California was number one in gun control and number one in “active shooter incidents” as well.

