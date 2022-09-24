Former President Donald J. Trump bashed New York Attorney General Letitia James at a Save America rally Friday night in Wilmington, North Carolina, for the “baseless, abusive, and depraved” lawsuit she filed against him and three of his children this week.

“There’s no better example of the left’s chilling obsession with targeting political opponents than the baseless, abusive, and depraved lawsuit against me, my family, my company by the racist Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peek-a-Boo’ James,” Trump said at the rally.

This week, James, who once called Trump an “illegitimate president,” filed the suit against him, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump on Wednesday, “accusing them of undervaluing properties to gain better rates on loans, insurance policies, and taxes,” as Breitbart News reported.

Trump dubbed her a “raging maniac” who “campaigned for office ranting and raving that her goal, her only goal is ‘we gotta get Donald Trump; we’re gonna get him.'”

He added:

Before she had even begun her phony investigation, she went around boasting her plan to weaponize her office against me – probably working with the federal government, of course – declaring, “I look forward to going into the office of Attorney General of New York State every single day and suing him. I’m going to sue him! And then I’m gonna go home, and I’m gonna be so happy because I sued him!” She further screamed that “his days are numbered” and proclaimed that “nothing else matters other than defeating Donald Trump.” This is a gross prosecutorial misconduct, and it’s coming in so many different forms, whether it’s in Atlanta, whether it’s from Washington, DC, whether it’s January 6, coming from many different forms. There’s never been a period of time like this.

Trump later blasted James for the lawlessness in New York and called the Democrat-run state a “cesspool of violent crime.”

Homicides in New York are up 52 percent. Robberies are up 38 percent, and carjackings are up, listen to this one, 286 percent. That’s the new thing. You get in your car: “Oh, I love my car so much, darling. Thank you so much for buying'”– and a gun goes through the window. They say, “Gimme that car!” 286 percent up. Rather than spending all of that time going after me and my family, Ivanka, think of it, Ivanka. Ivanka’s a very good person. Don Jr, he’s is a good person. Eric, Eric, these are good people. This crazy radical leftist nut-job James should be going after the killers, gang bangers, drug dealers, and MS-13 savages, who are ravaging the state of New York. But the radical Democrats don’t care about prosecuting violent criminals; they only care about persecuting Republicans or conservatives. We gotta remember this. We gotta remember.

James is up for reelection this year and polled behind her Republican challenger, Michael Henry, in a Trafalgar Group survey released on September 13. Trump praised Henry, calling him a “real crime fighter,” and wished him luck “because he’s representing a lot of people that want to see New York change”:

🚨MAJOR NEWS🚨 I am beating Letitia James in the latest @trafalgar_group poll. This is a winnable race. We have to keep our energy high & keep telling our neighbors and friends to vote in November. pic.twitter.com/spSS3x4VAU — Michael Henry (@michaelhenry4ag) September 13, 2022

Trump added that James “deserves to be removed from office, immediately disbarred, and banished from the legal profession forever.”