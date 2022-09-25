Biden Makes Securing U.S. Jobs Easier for Border Crossers, Illegal Aliens

President Joe Biden’s administration is making it easier for border crossers and illegal aliens to secure American jobs after they are released into the United States interior.

In 2019, former President Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to stop fast-tracking work permits for border crossers and illegal aliens who are subsequently released into American communities.

The rule change made sure that border crossers and illegal aliens would need to be in the U.S. for at least a year before applying for work permits through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency.

Now, as Reuters reports, Biden is repealing the Trump-era rule change to ensure that hundreds of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens his DHS releases every few months into the U.S. interior can now more quickly secure work permits to take American jobs.

As part of the reversal, border crossers and illegal aliens who crossed in between ports of entry or have been convicted of certain crimes will now be eligible for work permits after residing in the U.S. for at least 150 days.

Biden’s push to more quickly get border crossers and illegal aliens into American jobs comes as 11.5 million Americans are jobless but want full-time employment and another 4.1 million Americans are stuck in part-time jobs wanting full-time work.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.