Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Deputy Michael Hartwick Is One of Nearly 1M Illegals Who Entered U.S. Under Biden

An illegal alien accused of killing Pinellas County, Florida, Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hartwick is one of nearly a million illegal aliens who have successfully entered the United States under President Joe Biden.

As Breitbart News reported, 32-year-old illegal alien Juan Ariel Molina-Salles from Honduras has been arrested and charged with killing Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hartwick in a hit-and-run crash as the deputy was working detail on a construction site.

Police allege that Molina-Salles was operating the large frontloader that hit and killed Hartwick. With many illegal aliens working on the construction site, Molina-Salles allegedly took off from the scene and gave his hard hat and vest to illegal alien Elieser Aurelio Gomez-Zelaya who proceeded to hide the articles of clothing.

Molina-Salles’s arrest took nearly 10 hours following the fatal hit-and-run partly because so many illegal aliens on the construction site were uncooperative with investigators, police said.

Hartwick, 51 years old, was the father of two adult sons and was just short of 20 years with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Molina-Salles first attempted to illegally enter the U.S. via the southern border in October 2021 but was quickly turned back to Mexico. Pinellas County officials said Molina-Salles has been in the area since March 2022, suggesting he re-entered illegally and undetected by Border Patrol sometime after his first apprehension.

Since Biden took office in late January 2021, nearly a million illegal aliens have successfully crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and entered American communities as Molina-Salles did.

Those successful crossings are in addition to the over a million border crossers and illegal aliens whom the Biden administration has released into the U.S. interior from February 2021 to May 2022.

The number of border crossers and illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior by Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is now likely well over a million, possibly approaching 1.5 million, if figures for the months of June, July, August, and September were divulged by the agency.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.