President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released nearly 1.05 million border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States since he took office in late January 2021.

In May, DHS released more than 95,000 border crossers and illegal aliens — a foreign population four times the size of Key West, Florida — into American communities as part of the Biden administration’s expansive Catch and Release network.

Since taking office, Biden has now released nearly 1.05 million border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior — twice the population of Wyoming, larger than the population of Austin, Texas, and twice the population of Atlanta, Georgia.

Biden’s Catch and Release network ensures that border crossers and illegal aliens arriving at the southern border are briefly detained before being released into the U.S. interior by way of buses and domestic commercial flights often paid for by taxpayer-funded non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, sources at DHS have said that they are currently acting as a “full service travel agency” for border crossers and illegal aliens.

“We’re aiding and abetting illegal entry to the United States,” the source said. “We’re using government cars to transport people to American towns. It’s working like an Uber service.”

Biden has sought to end the Title 42 public health authority at the southern border that has been used by Border Patrol to quickly return illegal aliens to Mexico. A federal judge, appointed by former President Donald Trump, is blocking the end of Title 42 as the issue makes its way through the courts.

If Biden ends Title 42, Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) has said some 18,000 border crossers and illegal aliens could be released into the U.S. interior every day, noting “that is the same as admitting a new state of Alaska every 40 days.”

