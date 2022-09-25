Videos Show Audience Booing Nancy Pelosi at NYC Music Festival

The welcome was anything but warm for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday night as she was booed on stage at the Global Citizen Festival after being introduced by Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Pelosi, 82, was attending the gathering in New York’s Central Park with husband Paul when Chopra Jonas invited her to appear before the crowd of music devotees.

The result was underwhelming for them both.

As Pelosi set out plans heading for Congress to tackle climate issues, members of the audience could be heard booing the veteran Democrat even as she expounded on carbon pollution and “climate change.”

@JackPosobiec I was at the global citizen festival in Central Park Manhattan, and they brought Nancy Pelosi out and she got heavily booed. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MFT77wbWaT — Kyle Tomczak (@ThomasCzakary) September 25, 2022

Nancy Pelosi gets savagely booed while appearing at Global Citizen festival in Central Park NYC to talk about climate change #GlobalCitizenFestival pic.twitter.com/gD7eyNoTSx — Megan Palin (@Megan_Palin) September 25, 2022

“It’s thanks to your help that the United States recently enacted historic climate legislation, which will be a game changer,” Pelosi said as the jeers carried on, the New York Post reports.

“It will slash carbon pollution by 40 percent by 2030, it will give a historic, an historic $370 billion to fight the climate crisis.”

As the audience grew even more loud in its response, several hecklers are heard yelling “let’s go!” apparently looking for the evening’s entertainment to resume without a politician taking center stage.

The Post report added Pelosi tried to continue her speech, saying the bill would result in “better water and air for our children” as well as “better-paying jobs and lower energy bills for their parents.”

Mariah Carey, Metallica, The Jonas Brothers and Usher performed at the festival.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also spoke at the event.