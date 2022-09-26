Alabama GOP Senate Hopeful Katie Britt Blasts China’s TikTok – ‘A Trojan Horse that Steals Data’

Alabama’s likely next U.S. Senator, GOP nominee Katie Britt spoke out against Chinese-owned TikTok on Monday, warning it was a “Trojan horse that steals data to give to the Chinese Communist Party.”

Britt took to Twitter to voice disapproval of the social media platform.

Her remarks come as TikTok seeks a deal with the Biden administration to resolve security concerns. However, she argued no agreement was possible as long as TikTok maintained its ties to the Chinese government.

TikTok is a Trojan horse that steals data to give to the Chinese Communist Party. If TikTok retains its ties to communist China, there is no deal that can protect Americans. #alsenhttps://t.co/bwVuaMfgYV — Katie Britt for AL (@KatieBrittforAL) September 26, 2022

In a statement given to Breitbart News, Britt noted the bipartisan agreement on the threat potential threat from Chinese-owned TikTok and added that the Chinese regime’s behavior had done little to earn Americans’ trust.

“As parents, we used to be able to keep our children safe at night by locking the doors,” she said. “However, as technology has advanced, it is clear that the danger can now be inside our homes on our devices. While I share the same concerns related to TikTok about the quiet damage that social media apps in general are doing to our children, TikTok is uniquely dangerous in that it’s also a serious national security risk. This is something that has been affirmed previously by the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, and State, and these concerns are shared across the aisle — including by the Democratic chair and Republican vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.”

“Whether it’s American citizens’ biometric data or data such as birth dates, phone numbers, behavioral targeting results, or device identification information, it is reckless and dangerous to risk the Chinese Communist Party having access,” Britt continued. “We must not lose sight of the fact that the CCP is our greatest adversary, and everything they do comes through a lens of trying to gain leverage at our expense. The CCP is a regime that is committing genocide against its own people, routinely engages in human rights abuses, viciously stifles democracy and free speech, and seeks to undermine American interests at every turn, from stealing our intellectual property and undercutting our steel makers and Gulf shrimpers to buying up American farmland near military installations and launching cyber attacks across the globe. They cannot be trusted.”

“I will work tirelessly in the Senate to protect our children and our national security interests,” she added.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor