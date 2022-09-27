WATCH: Officer Opens Fire After 19-Year-Old Refuses to Drop Toy Gun

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has released video showing what officers saw when they arrived on scene September 17 for a domestic violence call and ended up shooting 19-year-old Luis Herrera dead for pointing a rifle at them.

It turned out that the rifle was an Airsoft gun without the usual bright orange marker on the end of the barrel.

The Daily Mail notes that Herrera called 911 to report that his father was allegedly abusing him and his mother.

Two LAPD officers responded to the call, and Herrera emerged from the home brandishing a black rifle as the officers approached the front porch.

One of the officers ordered Herrera to drop the rifle, then opened fire after he refused to comply. Herrera was hit six times and fell to the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.



The LAPD noted that the rifle Herrera was holding was an Airsoft rifle and a pistol, also found in Herrera’s possession, was an Airsoft pistol.

The claim that Herrera’s father was abusing the 19-year-old and his mother proved to be false.

