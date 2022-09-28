One person is dead and a “person of interest” in custody following a shooting at CHI St. Vincent’s North hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas, on Wednesday.

KARK reports that police were called to the hospital at 10 a.m. and quickly arrived, “established perimeter and entered the building.” Sherwood Police Department Chief Jeff Haga said officers were dispatched to the hospital “in reference to shots fired.”

The hospital confirmed it was on lockdown shortly after 11 a.m.

WTAP notes that police have not identified the “person of interest” and have not indicated whether the deceased individual “was a patient, employee or visitor.”

Just talked to a man whose dad is currently in surgery on the second floor. He was sent to the bathroom after they announced “active shooter” over the intercom then was brought out of the hospital. As far as he knows, his dad is still in surgery. @KARK4News @FOX16News https://t.co/JO0L2rKtbm — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) September 28, 2022

WREG points out that departments and agencies responding to the scene included “the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, North Little Rock Police Department and the Arkansas State Police. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.”

