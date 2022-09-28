Survivors of the Highland Park, Illinois, July 4th parade shooting have filed suit against Smith & Wesson, an online gun retailer, and an Illinois gun retailer.

The suit was filed by the Brady Campaign, formerly Handgun Control, Inc., and Edelson PC.

“Survivors of the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade have sued Smith & Wesson, online gun distributor Bud’s Gun Shop, Illinois gun retailer Red Dot Arms, the shooter, and the shooter’s father,” USA Today‘s Nick Penzenstadler tweeted.

Brady issued a press release, which said:

The lawsuit seeks to hold Smith & Wesson liable for unlawful marketing and advertising of its M&P 15 assault rifle — the rifle used by the gunman who opened fire at Highland Park’s Independence Day Parade. The complaint alleges that Smith & Wesson’s marketing campaigns specifically targeted adolescents, who are drawn to the risk-taking associated with militaristic weapons and combat missions.”

"They are bringing this lawsuit to stop the deliberate, irresponsible, and unlawful design and marketing of weapons of war that we read about over and over again devasting communities across the country." Our Erin Davis on our lawsuit on behalf of Highland Park victims. pic.twitter.com/KG3O1ReUKw — Brady | United Against Gun Violence (@bradybuzz) September 28, 2022

The lead plaintiff in the suit is Elizabeth (Liz) Turnipseed, “who was shot while standing along the Highland Park Independence Day Parade route with her three-year-old daughter and husband.”

Edelson partner Ari Scharg commented on the lawsuit, saying, “Liz and the other victims now have a historic opportunity to hold one of the most powerful and profitable gun companies accountable for inspiring generations of mass shooters. We have all the energy in the world for this fight.”

The case is Turnipseed v. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., No. 22LA00000497, in the Circuit Court of Lake County, Illinois, County Department, Law Division.

Such lawsuits face an uphill battle due to the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), which was signed into law in 2005. PLCAA shields gun companies from frivolous suits regarding firearms that were legally made and legally sold.

However, Sandy Hook families sued Remington, parent company of Bushmaster Firearms, following the December 14, 2012, attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School. Remington’s insurers agreed to a $73 million settlement with the families, NPR reported.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.