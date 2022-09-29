Blake Masters: Mark Kelly Voted for $50 Billion in Ukraine Aid, Not Border Wall

Arizona Senate Republican candidate Blake Masters said in a statement on Thursday that Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) has voted for $50 billion in aid to Ukraine, but has neglected to vote for border wall funding.

Kelly, the embattled Arizona Democrat, served as one of the 72 senators to approve a stop-gap spending measure that contained more than $12 billion in aid to Ukraine. To date, this amounts to up to $65 billion in aid to Ukraine as the nation continues its conflict with Russia.

Masters, who hopes to oust Kelly during the 2022 midterm elections, said that Kelly has neglected the border while voting for more aid to Ukraine.

“Mark Kelly has voted to send more than $50 billion to Ukraine. But he can’t find $10 billion to secure our own border,” Master said.

The Arizona Democrat has voted many times against border security while the country has faced historic levels of economic migrants crossing America’s southern border.

Kelly has reportedly voted three times in 2021 against three measures to ensure border security, voted three times against Title 42, and voted against hiring 18,000 Border Patrol agents before any new IRS agents are hired.

Masters, as opposed to his opponent Kelly, falls much more in line with former President Donald Trump’s America First foreign policy vision.

The Arizona conservative said that he would join Ohio Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) in an “America First Caucus in the U.S. Senate.”

In an op-ed for Compact Magazine, Hawley said that too many Republicans have forgotten about the Republican Party’s noninterventionist foreign policy heritage.

“’What America needs is not nation-building, but nationalism.’ @HawleyMO nails it,” Blake Masters said in reaction to Hawley’s op-ed.

