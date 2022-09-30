During a discussion with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas at a DNC Women’s Leadership Forum, Vice President Kamala Harris emphatically told the audience that “assault weapons” were “designed to kill a lot of human beings quickly.”

Video of the discussion was published by Now This News.

About eleven and a half minutes into the discussion, Harris reiterated that she and President Joe Biden want to reinstitute an “assault weapons” ban. She then began talking about the importance of “design purpose.”

She said, “Just to break it down … why are we looking at a particular ‘assault weapons’ ban and carving that out? Let’s just always think about almost everything that can be used has a design purpose.”

Harris continued, “What is the design purpose of an ‘assault weapon’?”

She answered her own question by saying the “design purpose” is “to kill — a lot — of human beings — quickly.”

On August 30, 2022, Breitbart News reported Biden’s claim that the bullet from an AR-15 moves five times faster than other bullets.

Biden said, “The bullet out of an AR-15 travels five times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun.”

Breitbart News pointed to a Field & Stream article showing bullets in other calibers with exceedingly higher velocities than an AR-15 bullet.

