New York is ordering all new passenger cars, pickup trucks, school buses, and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035, with Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) saying Thursday she is directing state regulators to expedite the changes.

Officials say the move to electric vehicles (EVs) is aimed at “cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions” in a direct follow to California’s recently approved regulations mandating the same social orders.

As Breitbart News reported, the State of California confirmed a decision last month made by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in 2020 to ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars in the state by 2035, a climate goal that stands to close businesses, cut jobs, and increase strain on the power grid.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted to approve the plan, which will have a negligible effect on global climate, but which Democrats argue will inspire changes throughout the auto industry and therefore a greater impact.

Hochul wants the same scenario for New York alongside her push for a congestion pricing plan to dissuade traffic from entering Manhattan’s tourism district and financial center.

She is directing the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation to implement the new regulations, due filed by the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reports.

President Joe Biden has already called for 50 percent of all new vehicle sales by 2030 to be EVs or plug-in hybrids but not endorsed a specific phase-out date.

For her part, Hochul is expediting regulatory requirements necessary to implement legislation she signed in September 2021 that formally set the goal for all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York State to be zero-emissions by 2035.

“New York is a national climate leader and an economic powerhouse, and we’re using our strength to help spur innovation and implementation of zero-emission vehicles on a grand scale,” Hochul said, in a written statement announcing the news as seen by MSNBC News.

The regulation requires 35 percent of sales in model year 2026 to be zero-emission vehicles, 68 percent of sales by 2030 and 100 percent of sales by 2035.

A Florida family recently discovered that replacing the battery for their electric vehicle costs more than what they paid for the car. https://t.co/5QpsBohFZ0 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 18, 2022

Also, there would be pollution standards set for passenger cars, light-duty trucks and medium-duty vehicles with gas combustion engines for model year 2026 through 2034, according to a statement accompanying Hochul’s announcement.

No announcement was forthcoming as to a state-wide, mass rollout to boost recharging stations – public and private – although the politician said installing a number of fast chargers throughout New York including ten at Port Authority and LaGuardia Airport is a possibility.