Texas Likely Voters Identify Texas-Mexico Border as Top Issue

Likely voters in Texas identify the Texas-Mexico border as their top issue, a Quinnipiac University poll released this week found.

The midterm election, which is less than six weeks away, comes as Americans reel from two years of Democrat leadership in Washington, DC. The border crisis has worsened, and this remains the top issue for likely voters in the Lone Star State.

The survey asked respondents, “In your opinion, what is the most urgent issue facing Texas today: COVID-19, inflation, climate change, the Texas-Mexico border, health care, election laws, racial inequality, schools, crime, abortion, taxes, or gun policy?”

The Texas-Mexico border tops the list of issues with 38 percent choosing it. No other issue comes close, as abortion is behind by double digits, with 17 percent choosing that issue.

Inflation comes in third place with 11 percent identifying it as the most urgent issue. No other issue garners double digit support.

A majority of Republicans, 66 percent, choose the Texas-Mexico border as the most urgent issue, and a plurality of independents, 37 percent, agree. However, abortion remains the top issue for Democrats, with 36 percent choosing that as the most urgent issue.

Further, the survey asked respondents, “Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job handling the situation at the Mexican border: Greg Abbott or Beto O’Rourke?”

When asked that way, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) holds an 11-point lead, as 54 percent said he would do a better job compared to 43 percent who chose Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke. Further, 51 percent overall approve of Abbott busing migrants to Democrat jurisdictions — a view held by 51 percent of independents as well.

Similarly, Abbott holds a 15-point lead on handling the economy, and he also maintains a lead on handling gun policy.

The survey was taken September 22-26, 2022, among 1,327 likely Texas voters. It has a +/- 2.7 margin of error.