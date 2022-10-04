The White House on Monday released a photo of President Joe Biden driving a classic Corvette to promote a “better America” under his leadership.

“Get in, folks. We’re building a better America,” the message posted on social media read, featuring Biden in his classic Corvette.

Team Biden appears to be trying to channel an old “Mean Girls meme” successfully used by former President Barack Obama’s social media team to promote health care.

The post sparked widespread mockery online, as voters pointed out high gas prices, a falling stock market, growing inflation, and other problems in the country under his leadership.

Many users posted memes of Biden driving the country off of a cliff.

Others edited the photo to show Biden’s Corvette on blocks with the tires missing.

Others focused on his rhetorical stumbles and questions about his cognitive abilities.

Biden’s classic 1967 Corvette gets 14 mpg, according to fuelly.com