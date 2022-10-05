A homeowner in Prichard, West Virginia, who is also a Republican candidate for District 28 House of Delegates, held an alleged intruder at gunpoint for 30 minutes Monday as he waited for police to arrive.

WSAZ identified the homeowner as Mark Ross, noting the alleged intruder tried to get in several homes before ultimately targeting Ross’s daughter’s home.

It so happened Ross’ wife was in the daughter’s house, babysitting grandkids.

Ross said, “That made it even more special to me…They’re not going to bother my grandbabies for sure.”

He grabbed a handgun and headed to his daughter’s house where he found the alleged intruder trying to enter via a basement door.

Ross confronted the intruder, ordering him to the ground. The intruder was reluctant to obey at first, but ultimately got on the ground where Ross held him at gunpoint for 30 minutes.

Ross commented, “I, for one, am not going to stand around and let thugs and drugs take over our community.”

Breitbart News spoke with Ross about the police response time and he said: “We live in a rural community, from one end of our county to our side–from the east side to the west side, where I live–it takes an hour of travel. So the police response time was understandable. And the two troopers who arrived were super kind and appreciated what I had done to hold the suspect for them.”

Ross added, “We support our police 100 percent.”

