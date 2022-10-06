Joe Biden Warns World Facing Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ from Vladimir Putin

President Joe Biden warned supporters on Thursday that the world is facing “Armageddon” due to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The president compared his plight to that of former President John F. Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis with the Soviet Union.

“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Biden told supporters at a Democratic fundraiser in New York City.

The fundraiser was hosted by James Murdoch, the son of Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp. and owner of the Wall Street Journal.

Biden revealed he was trying to figure out Putin’s “off-ramp” in Ukraine as the West continues to resist, suggesting he is cornered.

“Where does he find a way out?” Biden mused. “Where does he find himself where he does not only lose face but significant power?”

The president again warned of nuclear war.

“First time since the Cuban Missile Crisis we have a direct threat of the use of nuclear weapons if, in fact, things continue down the path they are going,” he said.

Biden said he knew Putin “fairly well.”

“He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming,” he said.

If Putin did decide to use a nuclear weapon, Biden predicted the worst.

“I don’t think there’s any such thing as the ability to easily [use] a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”