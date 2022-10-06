Republican Michael Henry slightly leads Democrat state Attorney General Letitia James in her reelection bid to continue serving as the state’s top law enforcement officer, a Trafalgar Group survey revealed this week.

The most recent survey found that Henry, within the 2.9 percent margin of error, leads James in her reelection bid by one point.

Of the 1087 likely general election voters, 45.4 percent said they would back Henry, while only 44.4 percent would reelect James. Another 10.2 percent are still undecided.

The Trafalgar Group poll sampled likely general election voters from September 30 to October 3, with a 2.9 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

The poll sampled more Democrats than Republicans and independents. There was 53.6 percent party participation in the survey from the 1,087 likely general election voters, only 27.5 percent from the Republicans, and 18.9 percent identified as “non-partisan” or “other.”

🚨NEW POLL🚨 A second @trafalgar_group poll shows me in the lead in my race to replace Letitia James! Help get me across the finish line: https://t.co/mSwcvtnS6J pic.twitter.com/jqL7sGNYg4 — Michael Henry (@michaelhenry4ag) October 6, 2022

The poll is bad news for James, as Henry leads. It was conducted only days after she took a dramatic step in her endless pursuit of former President Donald Trump and his family.

At the tail end of September, James filed a lawsuit against Trump and his three grown children, accusing them of undervaluing properties to gain better rates on loans, insurance policies, and taxes.

The lawsuit from the Democrat — who once called Trump an “illegitimate president” — was a civil case aimed at barring the former president Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump from serving as executives at any company in New York or barring the Trump Organization from buying any commercial real estate or obtaining loans from financial institutions in New York for five years, as Breitbart News reported.

Days after the lawsuit was filed, the former president blasted the lawsuit and James — which was the result of a multiple-year investigation by the AG and seen by some as a political stunt as it came less than 50 days before the 2022 midterm election.

“There’s no better example of the left’s chilling obsession with targeting political opponents than the baseless, abusive, and depraved lawsuit against me, my family, my company by the racist Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peek-a-Boo’ James,” Trump said at his Save America rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.

