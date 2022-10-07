Democrat Mandela Barnes’s pro-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) claims in a recent TV ad contradict his previous pro-abolish ICE position, CNN acknowledged Friday.

While Breitbart News has reported since August that Barnes had advocated for abolishing ICE, CNN finally reported the Wisconsin Democrat Senate candidate had “liked” anti-ICE tweets on Twitter. CNN even reported Barnes attended an “Abolish ICE” rally.

The report comes on the same day Barnes will debate Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) at 8PM EST. Barnes will likely face questions from Johnson as to why he ran a television spot claiming he did not want to “abolish ICE” after attending an anti-ICE rally.

“Look, we knew the other side would make up lies about me to scare you. Now they’re claiming I want to defund the police and abolish ICE. That’s a lie.” says Barnes in the ad:

So-called independent fact checkers have claimed that Barnes does not support abolishing ICE, but CNN’s report contradict the “fact checks.”

Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck reported the specifics:

Wisconsin Democrat Senate candidate Mandela Barnes wants to abolish ICE. pic.twitter.com/Rw1jRkWy8l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 10, 2022

The issue of abolishing ICE comes at a time when illegal immigration is reaching record numbers under Democrat rule. August was the fifth month in a row in which migrant apprehensions exceeded 180,000 migrants.

Moreover, Democrat policies have led to almost 2 million migrant encounters by the border patrol, a 20 percent increase since fiscal year 2021. Border patrol apprehended a then-record-setting 1.6 million migrants in 2021. Many of those encountered at the border have been released into the interior. Some have been sent to Florida on more than 70 different planes.

