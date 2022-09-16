Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) flight of migrants to the exclusive Massachusetts destination of Martha’s Vineyard is just a tiny percentage of President Joe Biden’s mass migration since January 2021.

The Biden administration has sent multiple shipments of migrants into the interior of the U.S., including low-key destinations in a New York City suburb and New Jersey. In addition, over 70 flights with an average of about 36 passengers landed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2021.

But Democrats have become furious that migrants have shown up in the exclusive town where former President Barack Obama owns a home, Martha’s Vineyard. Democrats are in such upheaval, they have called the situation a “humanitarian crisis” and have threatened to deport and expel the migrants:

The wealthy elites of Martha's Vineyard couldn't handle a very small influx of illegal immigrants for even 24 hours. AMAZING. Amazing. Bused them right out. https://t.co/75iKBESoue — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 16, 2022

Democrat officials are also weighing a lawsuit against DeSantis for sending the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, anticipating that thousands more could arrive on the island.

“We are not a sanctuary state,” DeSantis said in a press conference. “And it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction. And yes, we will help facilitate that transfer for you to go to greener pastures.”

DeSantis said:

Biden would fly these people in the middle of the night. Dump them all across this country. There was no warning on any of this. And all those people in D.C. and New York who were beating their chests when Trump was president, saying they were ‘so proud to be a sanctuary jurisdiction,’ saying how ‘bad’ it was to have a secure border — even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with everyday is brought to their front door, they all of a sudden go berserk and they are so upset that this is happening. It just shows you their virtue signaling is a fraud.

In Florida, we take what is happening at the southern border seriously. We are not a sanctuary state, and we will gladly facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants to sanctuary jurisdictions. pic.twitter.com/YeEbMzy8yG — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 15, 2022

To prevent DeSantis or other Republican governors from transferring migrants “to greener pastures,” the White House will convene a meeting Friday “to discuss a range of pressing immigration issues — including ‘litigation options’ to respond” to the transportation of migrant minors to exclusive locations, Axios reported.

A DHS spokesperson told the publication the agency urges “states to coordinate closely with nonprofit organizations and local governments on efforts to facilitate voluntary migrant transportation. Failure to coordinate is irresponsible and creates unsafe conditions for vulnerable migrants as well as the receiving jurisdictions.”

Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and NBA star Chris Paul are a few of the wealthy American elites that have a home or have vacationed on the island, Business Insider reported. The Miami Herald reported that Martha’s Vineyard is about 90 percent white and “is a popular summer destination for the famous and wealthy.” Its average household income is $132,657.

Martha’s Vineyard, population 15k, is freaking out over 50 migrants. Del Río, population 36k, encountered *28,000* migrants in October 2021. pic.twitter.com/dkc38rNfAg — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 15, 2022

