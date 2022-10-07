Joe Biden Brain Freeze: ‘Let Me Start Off with Two Words – Made in America’

President Joe Biden kicked off a speech on the economy Friday with a classic brain-freeze moment.

“Let me start off with two words — Made in America,” he said, using three words in front of a sign that read “Made in America.”

“Made in America,” he repeated, without correcting his mistake. “That’s not hyperbole, I’m not joking about that as you know.”

The president spoke at the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations, Hagerstown, Maryland.

It’s not the first time that Biden has struggled with the basics of the English language.

On the campaign trail in 2008, Biden spelled out the word “J-O-B-S” after calling it a three-letter word.