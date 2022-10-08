Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) recently amended two years’ worth of financial disclosures after she failed to include information about her husband’s salary earned from a company that received millions of dollars in government contracts, Fox News reported.

Slotkin amended her most recent financial disclosures from 2020 and 2021 to include her husband’s income from Emissary LLC, a company that has done contracted work for the government for four years.

Before Slotkin’s amendment, her financial disclosures listed no employment information for her husband, Dave Moore. Slotkin’s move to amend the disclosures came after Fox News inquired about the missing employment information for her husband.

As Fox News reported:

Up until this week, Slotkin’s 2020 and 2021 financial disclosures did not indicate any employment for her husband, other than his military pension. On Wednesday, Slotkin filed two amended reports that showed her husband was employed by Emissary LLC in both 2020 and 2021. Both amended reports listed his employment with the company under the earned income classification.

Slotkin’s financial disclosures for both 2018 and 2019 included information about her husband’s salary from Emissary. Slatkin’s 2018 disclosures revealed her husband’s salary from the company was anywhere from $100,001 to $250,000.

Reports about Slotkin’s amended financial disclosures come just weeks after reports revealed Slotkin moved into a home owned by one of her wealthy campaign donors.

Congressional Leadership Fund Press Secretary Cally Perkins said:

From moving into a lobbyist’s house to hiding her husband’s ties to government contractors, it’s clear Elissa Slotkin went to Washington and left Michigan behind. Elissa Slotkin has forgotten why Michigan sent her to Congress, and in November, it’s time to bring her home.

Slotkin, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, allegedly forgot to include her husband’s salary “due to a clerical error.”

A spokesperson from Slotkin’s office told Fox News:

Throughout Rep. Slotkin’s time in Congress, her husband has only earned income two ways: through his military pension, after retiring in 2014 from 30 years on active duty in the Army; and from Emissary LLC, the contractor through which he has worked for the Department of Defense. While filing income from DOD is not required, Emissary LLC was noted in the 2019 filing but left off due to a clerical error in 2020 and 2021. As such, the office has submitted a clarification to the House Clerk to add those two words.

Slotkin will face off against Michigan State Sen. Tom Barrett, an Army veteran, in the race to represent Michigan’s seventh congressional district, a race that Cook Political Report considers a “toss up.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.