Former President Donald Trump will hold a “Save America” rally in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday, October 8.

Trump will be speaking in support of Adam Laxalt, the former attorney general of Nevada and the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, and Joe Lombardo, former Clark County Sheriff and the Republican nominee for governor of Nevada.

Trump endorsed Laxalt in June, calling him “one of the toughest AGs in all of America.”

Trump endorsed Lombardo in April, writing, “As the elected Sheriff of Clark County, Joe has fought some of the worst criminals and defended neighborhoods and communities from horrific violence enabled by the Radical Left across our great country.”

A CNN poll from earlier this week found that both Trump-backed candidates enjoyed narrow leads in their races.

Tonight’s rally is notable because of its location; Minden has a population of just 3,500, which — as CNN’s Dan Merica argues — “highlights the importance of rural voters” in the Silver State. Despite the town’s small size, organizers anticipate that the rally will draw upwards of 10,000 attendees, according to the Record Courier, which also noted that Trump’s 2020 rallies in the area sometimes drew crowds of more than 30,000 people.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.

