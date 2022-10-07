Nevada Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt (R) are closely leading their vulnerable Democrat opponents weeks out from election day, a poll from far-left CNN found.

Former Silver State Attorney General Laxalt is ahead of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) 48 to 46 percent among likely voters. Laxalt celebrated the poll results on Thursday, adding that the CNN poll is the “seventh consecutive poll that shows us ahead.”

You know it’s not looking good for @CortezMasto when even CNN has her behind! Latest polling from CNN has us leading by two points at 48/46. This is now the SEVENTH consecutive poll that shows us ahead! Our momentum grows stronger by the day to become the 51st GOP Senate seat. — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) October 6, 2022

“You know it’s not looking good for Cortez Masto when even CNN has her behind! Latest polling from CNN has us leading by two points at 48/46. This is now the SEVENTH consecutive poll that shows us ahead! Our momentum grows stronger by the day to become the 51st GOP Senate seat,” the Senate-hopeful said.

CNN polled both likely voters and registered voters. Among registered voters Cortez Masto leads Laxalt 47 percent to 44 percent. Laxalt is leading with independent voters 47 percent to 42 percent.

By averaging out all recent polling in the race, RealClearPolitics (RCP) gives Laxalt a 2.1 point advantage and ranks the race as a “toss up” and “GOP pick up” opportunity.

The poll was conducted by SSRS from September 26 to October 2 among 926 registered voters and has a margin of error of ± 4.7 percentage points. FiveThirtyEight gives SSRS a “C” rating, and out of 30 polls analyzed, the pollster has called 60 percent of races correctly. SSRS also tends to overestimate the popularity of Democrat candidates.

NEVADA SEN: 7 consecutive polls show Adam Laxalt ahead CNN: Laxalt +2 (48/46) Predictive Insights – Laxalt +2 (45/43)@Peoples_Pundit – Laxalt +2 (46/44) Insider Adv. – Laxalt +3 (46/43) Trafalgar – Laxalt +4 (47/43) DFP (D) – Laxalt +1 (47/46) Emerson – Laxalt +1 (42/41) pic.twitter.com/XJIfiS6Y8G — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 6, 2022

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo also holds a two point lead over incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) among likely voters, 48 percent to 46 percent. The candidates were tied among registered voters 46-46. Lombardo is leading with independent voters 47 percent to 40 percent, the poll shows.

The CNN poll is also one of several recent polls showing Lombardo narrowly ahead of Sisolak. RCP gives Lombardo a 1.6 point advantage in the “toss up” race.

🚨 NEVADA POLL By CNN/SSRS SEN

(R) Laxalt 48% (+2)

(D) Cortez Masto 46% GOV

(R) Lombardo 48% (+2)

(D) Sisolak 46% SOS

(R) Marchant 46% (+3)

(D) Aguilar 43% NV Biden Job Approval: 39/60 (-21) NV Extreme Enthusiasm: R+10 09/26-10/02 | 828 LV | MoE ±5%https://t.co/R8rrw9Jd0a pic.twitter.com/Pr4Bi7xm2a — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 6, 2022

When asked “which of the following issues will be most important to you when you decide how to vote for Congress,” 44 percent say “economy and inflation.” Fourteen percent choose abortion, 10 percent, “voting rights and election integrity,” 8 percent, gun policy, 8 percent, immigration, and 5 percent, crime. Notably, 57 percent of those polled believe the economic condition in Nevada is getting worse.

CNN POLL: If the Republicans win control of Congress in this November's elections, do you think the country be Better Off or Worse Off? NEVADA

Better Off — 47%

Worse Off — 36% ARIZONA

Better Off — 47%

Worse Off — 40% 09/26-10/02 | Likely Voters pic.twitter.com/XHkOQC4gOR — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 6, 2022

And in a worrying sign to Democrat candidates, 59 percent of likely voters and 60 percent of registered voters in the state disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job performance. Forty-seven percent think the United States would be “better off” if Republicans win control of Congress in November.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Twitter.