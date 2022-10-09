7th Murder Recorded for 2022 on Subway in Gun-Controlled NYC

A youth basketball coach was stabbed to death on a New York City subway Thursday night, the seventh murder victim on the subway system in gun-controlled NYC this year.

The New York Daily News reported 36-year-old Charles Moore was attacked around 10:30 p.m. while exiting the “northbound No. 4 train at the elevated station at E. 176th St. and Jerome Ave.”

Surveillance video showed Moore get the better of his attacker for a second–“[slamming] the suspect into a wall on the subway platform”–then the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed Moore repeatedly.

Moore was rushed to hospital, where he died.

Moore worked in security and “was a maintenance worker at Citfield’s luxury boxes,” in addition to coaching youth basketball. He was the seventh murder victim on gun-controlled NYC’s subway system this year.

On October 2, 2022, the New York Post’s Nicole Gelinas listed the other six NYC subway murder victims.

They are Tommy Bailey, killed in Brooklyn in September, “Ethan Reyes in Harlem in July, Daniel Enriquez in Brooklyn in May, Marcus Bethea in Queens in April and, in January, Michelle Go in Manhattan and Roland Hueston in The Bronx.”

Gelinas notes that “subway murders skyrocketed in March 2020, just as the city was locking down,” and they have not relented.

New York has some of the most stringent gun controls in the country, including red flag laws, universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a high-capacity magazine ban, gun registration, controls on ammunition, and much more.

Democrat lawmakers recently created gun-free zones around NYC, where even concealed carry permit holders are barred from carrying guns for self-defense.

