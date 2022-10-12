Democrat Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes announced plans on Wednesday to refocus his struggling campaign against Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on abortion, the sixth most important issue to Wisconsinites.

While inflation and crime are the top two most important issues to voters, according to a recent Marquette Law School survey, Barnes is reintroducing the issue of abortion into his campaign message.

Barnes has been under tremendous heat from Johnson’s attack ads that have labeled Barnes as soft on crime. The Barnes campaign plans to respond by attacking Johnson at abortion rallies, dubbed “Ron Against Roe.” It has also launched ads touting its pro-abortion position.

“A woman’s freedom to choose is absolutely on the ballot this year and this goes beyond party lines,” Barnes told Politico.

Questions remain if Barnes’s focus on the sixth most important issue in the race will help him overcome his five point deficit in the polls.