Georgia Debate: Warnock Waffles on Packing Supreme Court; Walker Says ‘No’

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) refused to offer a clear answer about packing the Supreme Court in Friday evening’s U.S. Senate debate in Georgia, while challenger Herschel Walker (R) offered a straightforward “no” to the question posed by the moderators.

Asked whether he would vote for “expanding” the number of seats on the Court, Walker said: “What I support — listen, I think that my job as a Senator is to protect the rights of ordinary citizens. And for the first time, perhaps, in my lifetime, we’ve seen those rights contract rather than expand, whether we’re talking about the reproductive rights of women, or voting rights. And I’m going to do everything I can to protect the rights of the citizens of Georgia.”

Walker noted that Warnock had failed to answer the question, then added his own clear answer: “When you get in Washington, you have to become a leader. Being a leader, you have to make tough decisions. You see on that answer there, he really didn’t give you an answer. So my answer there is: no. No.”

Democrats have talked about packing — or “expanding” — the number of Supreme Court seats ever since the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 created a majority of Republican-appointed justices. Their plan is to add seats, then have a Democratic president appoint liberal justices to fill them. They will not have the opportunity to pack the court if they lose control of the Senate.

