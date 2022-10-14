President Joe Biden lamented the decline of mainstream newspapers having the ability to control the political narrative around the world.

“The ability of newspapers to have much impact is de minimis,” he said, using a Latin phrase that means “lacking significance or importance.”

“They’ve been overtaken by the internet,” he continued.

Biden spoke about the internet and newspapers during a fundraiser in Los Angeles on Thursday, appearing with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to help fund Democrats in the midterm elections.

He appeared bewildered by the new media culture allowing everyone to see information for themselves.

“Look what’s happened now. Everything is changing because technology has changed,” he said. “There are no editors anymore. There are no editors anymore.”

He seemed concerned that the Internet did not have “a single editor” to help citizens understand what was happening in the world.

“How do people know the truth?” He asked. “What do they — how do they make — make a distinction between fact and fiction? There’s so much — so much going on. And we’re in the middle of this.”

The president recalled how inventions like the printing press, the telegraph, the telephone, and the television changed history because of the growing spread of information.

“It changed the politics of the world,” he explained. “And it goes all the way straight through to everything from the electronic changes.”