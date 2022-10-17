Republican J.D. Vance, running for Ohio’s open United States Senate seat, says opponent Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) failed to defy the Democrat Party when he supported taking $20 billion from working- and middle-class Americans via new Internal Revenue Service (IRS) audits.

During Monday night’s debate, Vance ripped Ryan for voting with House and Senate Democrats to support President Joe Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act” which includes $80 billion for the IRS to target mostly working- and middle-class American households, squeezed by inflation, with more audits.

“You’ve voted to raise taxes by $6.7 trillion — 113 times — and just a few weeks ago in the Inflation Reduction Act itself,” Vance said. “It raises taxes by $20 billion on working people in this state and in this country and sicks 87,000 IRS agents to go after them.”

As Breitbart News chronicled, 78 to 90 percent of the taxpayer money raised via new IRS audits and investigations as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act will come from American households earning less than $200,000 a year. Meanwhile, just four to nine percent is expected to come from households earning more than $500,000 a year.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that at least $20 billion will be taken from working- and middle-class Americans earning less than $400,000 a year as a result of the increased IRS audits.

