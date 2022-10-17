Self-Proclaimed Independent Evan McMullin Paid $1.6 Million to Democrat Firms

Utah's Evan McMullin speaks during an interview on July 23, 2022, in Provo, Utah. McMullin is emerging as the nation’s most competitive independent candidate running for U.S. Senate in the 2022 midterm elections. With both parties jockeying for control of Congress, the former Republican's bid against Donald Trump ally Mike …
Sean Moran

Self-proclaimed independent Senate candidate from Utah Evan McMullin reportedly paid over $1.6 million to Democrat firms.

McMullin uses ActBlue, a Democrat fundraising platform, instead of WinRed, a Republican fundraising tool.

The McMullin campaign has reportedly paid over $1.6 million during the 2022 election cycle, including over $700,000 to Break Something, a digital advertising and political consulting firm that focuses on “electing Democrats, furthering causes, and creating change.”

The Utah Never Trumper paid $281,184 to Precision Strategies, a Democrat consulting firm founded by top Biden allies Stephanie Cutter and Jen O’Malley Dillon. The campaign also paid $182,151 to Impact Research, a Democrat research and polling firm that has President Joe Biden as one of its clients.

The campaign has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to other Democrat firms such as Foundation Strategies, Spiros Consulting, Blueprint Public Affairs, Deliver Strategies, and KMM Strategies.

Andrew Roberts, McMullin’s campaign manager, has also worked on Democrat campaigns for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Michael Bloomberg, and Ben McAdams.

This report precedes a McMullin fundraiser with Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT). Yet the Utah independent Senate candidate has claimed that he would remain an independent voice in the Senate if he were elected.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that McMullin would likely caucus with Democrats — which could give them a greater chance of retaining the Senate majority if McMullin were to win.

“He has, in the meantime, become the Democratic candidate in this race. He’s endorsed by the Utah Democratic Party. So even though he calls himself an independent, calling yourself that doesn’t make you that if, in fact, you’re the Democrats’ guy,” Lee said.

“Right out of the gate, McMullin was most insistent on the fact that he would not under any circumstances caucus with Republicans,” the Utah conservative added.

UNITED STATES - JULY 20: Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah., speaks during the news conference in the Capitol on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, to announce legislation which would require the president to consult with congressional leaders and obtain congressional authorization before exercising certain national security powers. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) speaks during the news conference in the Capitol on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

