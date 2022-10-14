Self-proclaimed independent Utah Sente candidate Evan McMullin will fundraise with Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT).

“Senator Jon Tester invites you to join him for a virtual discussion with Evan McMullin,” a flyer reads. The fundraiser will take place on October 18.

The fundraiser follows as McMullin has repeatedly claimed that he would serve as an independent voice in the U.S. Senate should Utahns elect him.

However, with this fundraiser, it would appear that he is increasingly cozying up with Democrats in his effort to defeat Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).

Lee, in an interview with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, predicted that McMullin would caucus with Democrats, and noted that the Utah Democrat Party endorsed his bid over their candidate.

“He has, in the meantime, become the Democratic candidate in this race. He’s endorsed by the Utah Democratic Party. So even though he calls himself an independent, calling yourself that doesn’t make you that if, in fact, you’re the Democrats’ guy,” Lee explained.

“Right out of the gate, McMullin was most insistent on the fact that he would not under any circumstances caucus with Republicans,” the Utah conservative added.

“So having campaigned for and obtained the democratic endorsement, raised millions of dollars on Act Blue from Democratic donors nationwide, voted and campaigned for Joe Biden — there’s no planet in which if elected to the Senate, Evan McMullin wouldn’t caucus with the Democrats,” Lee continued.

Even McMullin’s rhetoric appears to match that of Democrats. He has frequently disparaged Republicans as racist and bigots. When the Club for Growth Action aired multiple ads highlighting these comments, McMullin filed a lawsuit against the conservative action group.