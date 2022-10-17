A Trafalgar Group poll this past weekend revealed that a Republican candidate leads a Democrat candidate by 5.3 percentage points on the generic congressional ballot.

The poll found that of the 1,079 likely general election voter respondents, 48.2 percent would vote for the generic Republican candidate, while 42.9 percent would vote for the Democrat candidate.

Additionally, less than a month before the election, only 8.9 percent said they were undecided.

The Trafalgar Group poll sampled likely general election voters from October 10 to 12, with a 2.9 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

The poll also found that President Joe Biden’s approval rating is severely underwater.

The president only has 39.1 percent approval, while suffering from 55.7 percent disapproval. Of those who disapproved, 49.9 percent said they “strongly” disapproved. Only 5.2 percent said they had no opinion.

Much is on the line in both the House and the Senate in November.

In the House of Representatives, Republicans are trying to take back the majority and unseat Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her speakership. To achieve this, the Republican need to net five seats.

In 2018, the Democrats took the House from the Republicans. In 2020, after striving to win back the House, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

However, the Republicans held the Senate until 2020; it is currently divided 50-50 between the parties, with Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote for the left. Senate Republicans must hold seats in states like Ohio and Pennsylvania and net at least one seat to put the GOP back in the majority and hinder President Joe Biden’s agenda.

