A DNC ad being circulated on social media cites a handgun attack in Charleston, South Carolina, to make the case for an “assault weapons” ban.

The ad shows President Joe Biden listing off high-profile firearm-based attacks, including in Buffalo, Charleston, Uvalde, Parkland, Newtown, Las Vegas, and Orlando, among others.

Biden talks of the sorrow of losing children and says, “Enough. We’ve had enough. It’s time to pass the assault weapons ban.”

The DNC does not point out that the July 17, 2015, Charleston attack was carried out with a .45 caliber pistol. This means an “assault weapons” ban would not have prevented it.

Moreover, the ad does not mention that New York had an “assault weapons” ban, yet the May 10, 2022, Buffalo attack occurred.

The ad also leaves out the fact that the guns used in the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook attack in Newtown were stolen. Breitbart News cited a report from Connecticut’s Attorney for the District of Danbury showing that all the guns involved in the attack had been legally purchased by Nancy Lanza, then stolen by the attacker.

A .22 rifle was the first gun used by the Newtown attacker. He used that gun to kill Nancy Lanza.

It should also be noted that the Orlando Pulse attacker was armed with a rifle and a handgun when he carried out his heinous act. NPR quoted law enforcement saying the attacker came at them “armed with a handgun and a long gun.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.