CDC Panel Unanimously Votes in Favor of Recommending Coronavirus Vaccine to Child Immunization Schedule

A student at Carlin Springs Elementary School receives an H1N1 flu vaccination January 7, 2010 in Arlington, Virginia. The US Centers for Disease Control reported in December that at least 60 million people in the US have been vaccinated against swine flu, with children being twice as likely as adults …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of including the coronavirus vaccine on a child’s routine immunization schedule, stoking concerns among critics who fear states and localities will enforce the recommendation.

In a 15-0 vote, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in favor of adding the Chinese coronavirus jab to the federal health agency’s formal list of immunization recommendations for children. It should be noted that the vaccine recommendations do not have any actual staying power, but many states and local jurisdictions have, in the past, enforced the CDC’s recommendations, as seen with universal masking throughout the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is wholly possibly that many states and jurisdictions will take proactive measures to ensure that the CDC recommendations do not become a requirement in their communities, which critics fear could jeopardize a child’s future by preventing them from participating in activities or, at worst, attending school.

Advisory committee member Nirav Shah, who serves as the director of Maine’s CDC, acknowledged that “local control matters, and we honor that the decision around school entrance for vaccines rests where it did before, which is at the state level, the county level and at the municipal level, if it exists at all.”

“They are the arbiters of what vaccines are required, if any, for school entry. This discussion does not change that,” she added.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is among those who spoke out prior to the CDC panel’s vote, assuring that the standard will not change in Florida, regardless of the CDC’s final recommendation:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) discussed that on Thursday as well.

“So I just want to let everyone be clear, you know, as long as I’m around, as long as I’m kicking and screaming, there will be no COVID shot mandates for your kids. That is your decision. That is your decision to make as a parent,” he assured:

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.