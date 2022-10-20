A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of including the coronavirus vaccine on a child’s routine immunization schedule, stoking concerns among critics who fear states and localities will enforce the recommendation.

In a 15-0 vote, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in favor of adding the Chinese coronavirus jab to the federal health agency’s formal list of immunization recommendations for children. It should be noted that the vaccine recommendations do not have any actual staying power, but many states and local jurisdictions have, in the past, enforced the CDC’s recommendations, as seen with universal masking throughout the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is wholly possibly that many states and jurisdictions will take proactive measures to ensure that the CDC recommendations do not become a requirement in their communities, which critics fear could jeopardize a child’s future by preventing them from participating in activities or, at worst, attending school.

Advisory committee member Nirav Shah, who serves as the director of Maine’s CDC, acknowledged that “local control matters, and we honor that the decision around school entrance for vaccines rests where it did before, which is at the state level, the county level and at the municipal level, if it exists at all.”

“They are the arbiters of what vaccines are required, if any, for school entry. This discussion does not change that,” she added.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is among those who spoke out prior to the CDC panel’s vote, assuring that the standard will not change in Florida, regardless of the CDC’s final recommendation:

Regardless of what @CDCgov votes tomorrow on whether COVID-19 vax are added to routine child immunizations – nothing changes in FL. Thanks to @GovRonDeSantis, COVID mandates are NOT allowed in FL, NOT pushed into schools, & I continue to recommend against them for healthy kids. — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) October 18, 2022

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) discussed that on Thursday as well.

“So I just want to let everyone be clear, you know, as long as I’m around, as long as I’m kicking and screaming, there will be no COVID shot mandates for your kids. That is your decision. That is your decision to make as a parent,” he assured: