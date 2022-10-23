Nevada Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo are narrowly leading their incumbent Democrat opponents with the help of independent voters, a new Insider Advantage poll found.

Roughly two weeks out from election day, Clark County Sheriff Lombardo (48.5 percent) is leading Silver State Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) by 6 points (42.8 percent), outside of the survey’s ±4.2 percent margin of error. Former state Attorney General Laxalt is also leading Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) 48.2 percent to 46.3 percent, within the survey’s margin of error. Insider Advantage conducted the poll on October 20 with 550 likely voters.

Both Lombardo and Laxalt have successfully appealed to middle-of-the-road voters in the historically purple state, both receiving double-digit support from independent voters over the incumbents, the survey results show. A little more than 54 percent of independents say they would vote for Lombardo compared to 30.2 percent for Sisolak. Fifty-two percent of independents say they plan to cast a ballot for Laxalt compared to 36.7 percent for Cortez Masto.

: Joe Lombardo holds over Steve Sisolak in Nevada Governor Race (R) Joe Lombardo 49% (+6)

(D) Steve Sisolak 43% Independents

(R) Joe Lombardo 54% (+24)

(D) Steve Sisolak 30% Insider Advantage | N=500 LV | 10/20https://t.co/qlvHlMSN9Z pic.twitter.com/psZNgbjjP2 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 23, 2022

While both Cortez Masto (56.3 percent to 37.8 percent) and Sisolak (52.8 percent to 39 percent) are more popular with women voters than their GOP opponents, strong support from independent voters could potentially reflect the folly of Democrats’ decision to fixate on abortion — which the state codified in 1990 for up to 24 weeks of pregnancy — rather than adequately address voters’ biggest concerns, like the economy and inflation.

The Insider Advantage poll is latest in a string of surveys showing Lombardo and Laxalt pulling ahead of their opponents. On Friday, Rasmussen Reports showed Sisolak trailing Lombardo by five points, 42 to 47 percent. They survey also showed Cortez Masto down five points to Laxalt, 43 to 48 percent. RealClearPolitics gives Lombardo a 2.3-point advantage when averaging out recent poll results, and gives Laxalt a 0.8-point boost over Cortez Masto.