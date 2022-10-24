Joe Biden to Kamala Harris: ‘Happy Birthday to a Great President’

Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden celebrated the birthday of Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, but mistakenly called her “the president” again.

“Happy birthday to a great president,” Biden said, referring to the vice president’s birthday on October 20th.

The president spoke about Harris during a White House reception for the Diwali holiday.

“I know well, celebrating Diwali about a few years, days ago, it was also Kamala’s birthday,” Biden said joking, “She turned 30.”

During his speech, Biden spotted two young children in the audience and invited them to join him on stage.

Vice President Kamala Harris (L), US President Joe Biden (C) and US First Lady Jill Biden (R) host a reception to celebrate Diwali in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 24, 2022. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

“You want to come up?” He asked. “You don’t have to but you can.”

He went to the side of the stage and escorted them up to the podium.

“This is my impression of light,” Biden said to the audience.

Biden struggled with a stutter while trying to pronounce the name of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), noting she was unable to attend the event.

The president recalled celebrating a Diwali reception in 2016 as former President Donald Trump won the presidential election.

“That evening back in 2016 came under darkness of the night sky but also the darkness from an election, a shadow and suspicion,” Biden said. “Immigrant families were vilified and shamed as a prelude of what was to come at the time.”

