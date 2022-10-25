MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Republican J.D. Vance, running for Ohio’s open United States Senate seat, said while campaigning in southeast Ohio over the weekend that Democrats making abortion a midterm “issue” and wanting to “abort a fully grown baby” will help the “red wave” in November.

“Let’s talk about this election, not just our election, not just past elections, but everybody’s election across the country. I think we are really in for a red wave,” Vance said, speaking to a group of voters in Ohio, noting that he is expecting the opposite party to have a “very, very bad year.”

He explained that the “crazy thing” about the Democrats having bad midterm changes stems from their party having “somehow convinced themselves that abortion was the issue that was going to force a lot of people to the polls and encourage a lot of them to vote Democrat.”

“I guess I have this crazy idea that we ought to protect every single human life in this country,” Vance then said before explaining that American corporations should “maybe” pay women $5,000 when they have a baby instead of paying them $5,000 when they decide to “terminate a pregnancy.”

Vance was referring to woke companies telling their employees they would help pay thousands of dollars for employees’ abortions if they live in a state that ended up outlawing the practice.

Many companies, such as Jeff Bezos’s Amazon, announced they would do this after Politico published the leaked Supreme Court decision in the early summer indicating that Roe v. Wade would be overturned when the Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The Buckeye State Republican also noted that the “status position” of Democrat lawmakers is to allow abortion on demand up to 40 weeks of pregnancy.

“Now, I understand abortion is a tough issue. Maybe you’re not pro-life like I am; maybe you disagree,” Vance emphasized. “But I think all of us can agree, we do not think that you should be able to abort a fully grown baby. It’s just crazy.”

“So the Democrats are not going to have the abortion issue save their party in 2022. What’s going to happen is a lot of people in Ohio, and all across the country, we’re fed up. We’re not gonna take it anymore,” he continued to explain. “We’re going to send a message on November 8: When you screw this country up, you pay the consequence. You lose your job, and we send new people.”

Recent polling has suggested that Americans oppose the left’s radical abortion agenda.

A May Gallup survey found that only 36 percent said abortion should generally be legal in the second trimester of pregnancy, while an even smaller amount (only 20 percent) said it should be legal during the last three months of pregnancy. Ultimately, 71 percent said it should be illegal in the last trimester.

