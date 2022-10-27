Six-Year-Old Went to Neighbor’s House, Told Them His Mom Had Been Shot

A six-year-old went to a neighbor’s house in Las Vegas early Thursday morning to tell them his mother had been shot.

Fox 5 Vegas reports the child went to the neighbor’s house around 1:20 a.m. and the neighbor called police.

Officers arrived at the six-year-old’s house to find his 46-year-old mother deceased with a gunshot wound.

KTNV quotes Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta saying, “It appears we had a six-year-old child who went to a neighbor’s house and advised that ‘mommy’ had been shot. That neighbor then called police.”

Police indicated the suspected killer may have left the scene on a motorcycle and they are trying to locate him.

