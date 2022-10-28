Republican Herschel Walker continues to hold a narrow lead over Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the battleground race for U.S. Senate in Georgia, according to a poll published Friday.

The poll, conducted by InsiderAdvantage and Fox 5 Atlanta among 550 likely voters, found Walker three points ahead of Warnock. Walker received 48 percent, Warnock received 45 percent, libertarian candidate Chase Oliver received two percent, and five percent of respondents said they were undecided.

The poll, which has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points, is the fifth in a row to show Walker with a single-point edge over Warnock, indicating Walker is surging in the final weeks of the race.

Walker, a University of Georgia football legend and former NFL player, is angling to unseat Warnock, a longtime pastor and one of the most well-funded Democrats in the country. The race has been highly competitive from the outset and is widely viewed as one that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate next year.

The poll was taken on October 27, one day after the high-profile feminist attorney Gloria Allred held a press conference on behalf of an anonymous client, who leveled new accusations against Walker. The accuser was one of two women to have come forward in October with claims Walker, who is vocally pro-life, urged them to get abortions.

The poll results indicate the accusations have had no negative impact on Walker’s campaign. The last InsiderAdvantage poll, taken October 16, had Walker trailing Warnock by two points, meaning Walker has seen a five-point swing in his favor in less than two weeks.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was captured on camera the same day the poll was taken telling President Joe Biden, “The state where we’re going downhill is Georgia.” Schumer’s remark was shared by the spokesman for Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, Chris Hartline:

The poll also tested the hotly contested and expensive gubernatorial rematch between Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Democrat Stacey Abrams and found Kemp leading Abrams by seven points.

Kemp has maintained a commanding lead over Abrams, another well-funded Democrat, for months despite Abrams far outraising the governor. Kemp dubbed Abrams “celebrity Stacey” amid revelations that a majority of Abrams’ donations have come from outside Georgia, that she campaigned with Oprah Winfrey, and that she has been floated as a 2024 presidential contender.

The poll comes as early voting in Georgia is already well underway. Turnout has shattered midterm election records, according to Secretary of State official Gabriel Sterling, who noted Friday that 1.5 million Georgians had cast their ballot in advance of the November 8 election.