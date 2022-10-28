Rex Chapman Calls Rand Paul a ‘Little B*tch’ for Wishing Paul Pelosi a ‘Speedy Recovery’

Rex Chapman
Dylan Gwinn

Failed CNN host and professional tweeter Rex Chapman called U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R, KY) a “little b*tch” on Friday after the Senator wished Paul Pelosi a “speedy recovery” from injuries sustained in a hammer assault.

At 2:27 am Friday, police responded to the San Francisco residence of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, CA) and her husband, Paul Pelosi. Once on scene, officers discovered Paul Pelosi and 42-year-old David DePape,  each standing with a hammer in their hands. DePape took the hammer away from Pelosi and assaulted him with it. Officers then moved in, tackled DePape, took the hammer away, and placed him under arrest, according to San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.

Pelosi reportedly suffered injuries so severe he had to undergo skull surgery.

As well-wishes from across the political world flowed in, Senator Rand Paul posted a tweet wishing Pelosi a “speedy recovery” while reminding his followers that the 82-year-old’s daughter, Christine Pelosi, had once “celebrated” when Paul’s neighbor assaulted him.

Paul’s tweet did not escape the attention of Chapman, who captioned the post and called the Senator a “little b*tch” for pointing out Christine Pelosi’s behavior.

Chapman is referring to the 2017 incident where Paul’s neighbor, Rene Boucher, assaulted the Senator breaking several of his ribs. Boucher’s attorney claimed the assault was over a “trivial” matter unrelated to politics.

Though, Paul and his wife, Kelley, were standing next to a DC police officer who was assaulted by a very mob political mob outside the RNC in August of 2020:

Of course, Chapman had nothing to say about this particular act of political violence.

Chapman was deservedly mocked on Twitter for his foolery:

