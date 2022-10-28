Rex Chapman Calls Rand Paul a ‘Little B*tch’ for Wishing Paul Pelosi a ‘Speedy Recovery’

Failed CNN host and professional tweeter Rex Chapman called U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R, KY) a “little b*tch” on Friday after the Senator wished Paul Pelosi a “speedy recovery” from injuries sustained in a hammer assault.
At 2:27 am Friday, police responded to the San Francisco residence of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, CA) and her husband, Paul Pelosi. Once on scene, officers discovered Paul Pelosi and 42-year-old David DePape, each standing with a hammer in their hands. DePape took the hammer away from Pelosi and assaulted him with it. Officers then moved in, tackled DePape, took the hammer away, and placed him under arrest, according to San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.
Pelosi reportedly suffered injuries so severe he had to undergo skull surgery.
As well-wishes from across the political world flowed in, Senator Rand Paul posted a tweet wishing Pelosi a “speedy recovery” while reminding his followers that the 82-year-old’s daughter, Christine Pelosi, had once “celebrated” when Paul’s neighbor assaulted him.
No one deserves to be assaulted. Unlike Nancy Pelosi’s daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery. https://t.co/2LxIlbIYQP
— Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 28, 2022
Paul’s tweet did not escape the attention of Chapman, who captioned the post and called the Senator a “little b*tch” for pointing out Christine Pelosi’s behavior.
Lol. I bet Paul Pelosi doesn’t cry as much as this little bitch.
Pelosi’s attack was politically motivated. It happened because people like you won’t disavow Qanon and the Proud Boys and shit.
You got your ass whipped by your neighbor because you’re a fucking jerk. https://t.co/m42SpNgWEH
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 28, 2022
Chapman is referring to the 2017 incident where Paul’s neighbor, Rene Boucher, assaulted the Senator breaking several of his ribs. Boucher’s attorney claimed the assault was over a “trivial” matter unrelated to politics.
Though, Paul and his wife, Kelley, were standing next to a DC police officer who was assaulted by a very mob political mob outside the RNC in August of 2020:
INSANE: BLM mob attacks officer escorting Rand Paul out of the RNC. pic.twitter.com/4Mb3IX75gQ
— Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) August 28, 2020
Of course, Chapman had nothing to say about this particular act of political violence.
Chapman was deservedly mocked on Twitter for his foolery:
Are you on crack again?
— Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) October 28, 2022
Radical thought: how about we stop resorting to violence against our political enemies? Or is that too difficult for you to grasp?
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 28, 2022
Hey Rex, you couldn’t debate politics if they paid you the amount that all the Apple products you’ve stolen are worth.
You do nothing besides insult, tweet emojis, & use others’ arguments as your own, so maybe quit acting smarter than thou. It’s pathetic.
— Kenny Cody (@KDCodyTN) October 28, 2022
— Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) October 28, 2022
