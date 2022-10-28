Tulsi Gabbard: Utahns Need to Reelect Mike Lee to ‘Push the Brakes’ on Democrat ‘Warmongers’ Pushing America Towards Nuclear War

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said during a campaign event that Utahns need to reelect Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) to stop Democrat “warmongers” from pushing America closer to nuclear war with Russia.

Gabbard — who recently left the Democrat Party because of its “cowardly wokeness” and “stoking anti-white racism” — appeared at a packed gymnasium with Lee at the American Preparatory Academy in Draper, Utah.

The former Hawaii congresswoman, who served as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, called Democrats “warmongers” who are “subservient to the military industrial complex” and are continuing to push the country towards nuclear war.

Gabbard said voters have to send politicians such as Lee to the Senate to “push the brakes on this and stop them [Democrats] from destroying life as we know it.”

She continued, saying that America’s “freedom is at stake,” noting that Democrat leaders are attacking and undermining freedom of speech, religion, and other rights. She said that Democrats are “throwing our Constitution in the trash.”

The former Democrat noted that women are under attack with “all this business about Title IX and trans ideology.”

“They’re trying to erase us as women, as an entire category of people, saying that we don’t actually exist,” she added.

Evan McMullin, Lee’s self-proclaimed independent Senate candidate, attacked Lee for campaigning with Gabbard.

McMullin, a former CIA agent, called Gabbard an “apologist” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Tulsi Gabbard is most known for her cozy relationship with Vladimir Putin. Sen. Lee inviting her here to Utah as Putin commits unspeakable atrocities in Ukraine is a terrible mistake,” McMullin said.

Lee asked Gabbard during the campaign event if she loves Putin.

“For the record, no,” Gabbard remarked.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.