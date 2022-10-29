Exclusive — Mike Pence Anticipates Republican Takeover of Congress

Republicans have a record that Americans can see, showing that things can turn around under the right leadership as America experienced energy independence and a “booming” economy under the Trump/Pence administration, former Vice President Mike Pence said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday, ultimately predicting a Republican takeover in Congress.

Speaking on the show ten days ahead of Election Day, the former vice president reminded listeners that Republicans have been focused on the issues Americans care about, unlike Democrats.

“Republicans and conservatives have been focusing on the issues the American people are focused on, which is the disastrous policy results of the Biden/Harris administration,” Pence said, explaining that Biden’s administration has systematically promoted policies “that have weakened America at home and abroad.”

“Inflation at a 40-year high, gasoline prices up 60 percent because of their war on energy,” he said. “We’ve got a crime wave in our major cities, and of course, the worst crisis on our southern border.”

These, the former vice president continued, are issues Republicans remain focused on.

“The media was chasing one other issue after another,” he said, explaining that Democrats are following their routine pattern and still trying to make their campaign about “something else.”

“But those issues are what are top of mind for Americans,” Pence said, adding that Americans experienced a very different America under the Trump/Pence administration.

“You know, we had a booming economy, 7 million jobs. We stood strong on the world stage. We stood with our military. We literally became energy independent, and we reduced illegal immigration by 90 percent. So I think Republicans are not just focused on the issues that the American people are focused on, but we also have a record,” Pence said.

Because of that, he continued, Americans know that, under the right leadership, the country can get back on the right track.

“So Americans know that with the right leadership in the Congress … and in the statehouses around the country, we can start to turn our country back to the security and prosperity that we experienced during those four years of the Trump/Pence administration,” Pence said, adding that Democrats are currently playing defense ahead of the elections, rolling out big names like former President Barack Obama less than two weeks out from the election.

“And I think the American people are seeing through it and that’s why Democrats are playing defense. Republicans are playing offense,” Pence said, predicting a GOP takeover of Congress.

LISTEN:

“And I really do believe that we are poised to win more than 30 seats in the House. I believe that we will win the United States Senate, and I also believe that we could well have a record number of Republican governors and statehouses around the country,” he said, reiterating that Republicans are “relentlessly” focused on the important issues.

“We’re staying on offense. We’re gonna continue to stay on offense. I’ll be in Michigan next week. I’ll be in Virginia next week, North Carolina and Georgia. And we’re gonna work our hearts out to roll this up, not just for a victory for the Republican Party and for conservative values, but really, to start the process of winning America back for all the things that make our country strong and secure and prosperous,” he added.