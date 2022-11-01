Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who lost her primary for reelection this year, has endorsed Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) against Republican J.D. Vance in Ohio’s United States Senate race.

During a panel discussion with PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff, Cheney was asked if she would support Vance against Ryan in the Ohio Senate race, to which she responded, “I would not vote for J.D. Vance.”

“So if you were a Buckeye State voter, you’d be voting for Tim Ryan?” Woodruff asked. Cheney responded, saying “I would.”

Cheney also called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) a “tremendous leader” and “a leader of historic consequence.”

Cheney’s endorsement of Ryan is fitting, as the two share a pro-military-interventionist worldview that sees the United States Armed Forces as a tool to deploy across the world whenever necessary.

In particular, Cheney voted in favor of sending $65 billion of American taxpayer money to Ukraine in its war with Russia, as did Ryan. In September, for example, Ryan touted his support for sending an additional $12 billion in taxpayer money to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden, reports indicate, is working on sending Ukraine another $50 billion.

Vance, on the other hand, is campaigning on a restrained foreign policy approach. In his Republican primary race, his stance against U.S. intervention in Ukraine was deemed a “pivotal moment” that set him apart from other Republicans and Democrats who claim to oppose foreign interventionism but have continued to fund the Ukraine-Russia war.

Most Americans agree with Vance.

In February, as Russia invaded Ukraine, a CNN poll found that nearly 6 in 10 Americans oppose the United States taking direct military action to support Ukraine and end Russia’s invasion.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.