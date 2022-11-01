Poll: Joe Lombardo Leads Democrat Steve Sisolak by 4 Points Ahead of Nevada Governor’s Race

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 04: Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters to brief members of the media on a mass shooting on October 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed at least …
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Katherine Hamilton

Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is narrowly leading Democrat incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) six days out from the Nevada gubernatorial race, a new poll shows

A New York Times/Siena College Poll conducted between Oct. 19 and 24 with 885 likely Nevada voters shows Lombardo ahead of Sisolak by four points, 49 percent to 45 percent, within the survey’s ±4.2 percent margin of error.

“Lombardo has a narrow four-point lead over Sisolak, largely because he’s leading with independents by 17 points, 53-36 percent,” Siena College Research Institute Director Dr. Don Levy said in a statement. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 17: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference on the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sisolak announced a statewide closure of all nonessential businesses by noon on March 18th for at least 30 days and said all gaming machines were to close by midnight tonight. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference on March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

RealClearPolitics gives Lombardo a 1.7-point lead over Sisolak when averaging out recent poll results, and labels the “toss-up” race a “GOP pickup” opportunity. 

The survey also polled on the Nevada United States Senate race between incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R). The survey shows them tied 47 percent to 47 percent.

Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt motions after signing his campaign bus during a get-out-the-vote rally on the first day of early voting Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. Laxalt is running against Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt motions after signing his campaign bus during a get-out-the-vote rally on the first day of early voting Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

While Cortez Masto and Laxalt both hold at least 93 percent of their party’s voters, Laxalt has a 48-40 percent lead with independents. Laxalt leads with men by 15 points, while Cortez Masto leads by 14 points with women. Both candidates have underwater favorability ratings, Cortez Masto 39-49 percent and Laxalt 39-44 percent,” Levy added. 

Likely Nevada voters overall “prefer Republican Senate control” 48 percent to 44 percent, and give President Joe Biden a 58 percent disapproval rating. Economic issues also dominate voters’ top concerns by double digits over societal issues,  51 percent to 35 percent.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources hearing to examine the President's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2023 for the Department of Energy, May 5, 2022, in Washington. Many of the nation’s most vulnerable Democrats are actively trying to distance themselves from Washington, including Cortez Masto who is nearing the end of her first six-year term. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources hearing to examine the President’s proposed budget request for fiscal year 2023 for the Department of Energy, May 5, 2022, in Washington. (Mariam Zuhaib, File/AP)

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.