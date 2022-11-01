Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is narrowly leading Democrat incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) six days out from the Nevada gubernatorial race, a new poll shows.

A New York Times/Siena College Poll conducted between Oct. 19 and 24 with 885 likely Nevada voters shows Lombardo ahead of Sisolak by four points, 49 percent to 45 percent, within the survey’s ±4.2 percent margin of error.

“Lombardo has a narrow four-point lead over Sisolak, largely because he’s leading with independents by 17 points, 53-36 percent,” Siena College Research Institute Director Dr. Don Levy said in a statement.

RealClearPolitics gives Lombardo a 1.7-point lead over Sisolak when averaging out recent poll results, and labels the “toss-up” race a “GOP pickup” opportunity.

The survey also polled on the Nevada United States Senate race between incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R). The survey shows them tied 47 percent to 47 percent.

“While Cortez Masto and Laxalt both hold at least 93 percent of their party’s voters, Laxalt has a 48-40 percent lead with independents. Laxalt leads with men by 15 points, while Cortez Masto leads by 14 points with women. Both candidates have underwater favorability ratings, Cortez Masto 39-49 percent and Laxalt 39-44 percent,” Levy added.

Likely Nevada voters overall “prefer Republican Senate control” 48 percent to 44 percent, and give President Joe Biden a 58 percent disapproval rating. Economic issues also dominate voters’ top concerns by double digits over societal issues, 51 percent to 35 percent.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.